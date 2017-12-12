News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sunrise Beach FPD May Consider Another Ballot Issue

By

Voters in the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District may have to decide on another tax issue for their fire department.  The department has set a record this year with the number of calls they’ve responded to, and there are still 19 days left in the year.  Chief Dennis Reilly says they have the equipment, and they manage the incidents, but they need help.

Voters recently rejected a request for a tax increase, but Reilly says the possibility of going back to the ballot is something they have to explore.

The previous record for calls in a year by Sunrise Beach was 743.  They answered their 749th call early Monday morning.

