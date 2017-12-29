News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Sunrise Beach Man Accused of Impregnating Teenager

A 25-year old man from Sunrise Beach is accused of impregnating his teenage girlfriend.  Joseph Tyler Hendricks has been charged with one count of second-degree statutory rape.  Authorities say he was having an ongoing relationship with a 16-year old girl, who is now believed to be pregnant with his child.   Hendricks claims he thought the girl was 18 based on her social media page, and that she had told him later that she was 17.  He alleges he did not know she was actually 16.  The girl’s father says he was likewise not aware that his daughter’s boyfriend was 25 years old.

