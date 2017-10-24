The Camden County Sheriff’s Department is turning to the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing Sunrise Beach man. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says Michael A. Walters was last seen at a residence on Thunder Mountain Road back on September 14th. The 35-year-old was, officially, reported as missing earlier this month. Walters is described as 5-foot, 9-inches, 210 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walters should contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Department or local law enforcement.