News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Sunrise Beach Man Wants Change of Venue for Trial

By Leave a Comment

A Sunrise Beach man accused of more than a dozen sex-related felonies in Morgan County remains free on a $150-thousand bond seeking a change of venue for his case. Shayne Lance Garretson is charged with one count of statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy and seven counts of incest. The 14 charges date back to November of 2012. A motion filed by the attorney for Garretson also seeks a change of judge, currently Circuit Judge Peggy Richardson. The two motions are expected to be considered during Garretson’s next scheduled court appearance on the 27TH of this month. A jury trial for Garretson is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 5, 2017.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.