A Sunrise Beach man accused of more than a dozen sex-related felonies in Morgan County remains free on a $150-thousand bond seeking a change of venue for his case. Shayne Lance Garretson is charged with one count of statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy and seven counts of incest. The 14 charges date back to November of 2012. A motion filed by the attorney for Garretson also seeks a change of judge, currently Circuit Judge Peggy Richardson. The two motions are expected to be considered during Garretson’s next scheduled court appearance on the 27TH of this month. A jury trial for Garretson is tentatively scheduled to begin on March 5, 2017.