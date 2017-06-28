A Missouri Supreme Court ruling based on imprisoned sex offenders was made on Tuesday. The court ruled in favor of a Missouri law that allows violent offenders convicted of sexual crimes to be placed in mental institutions indefinitely. While some say such rulings can make it nearly impossible to be released, the court ruled that it is meant to provide treatment for sexually violent predators while, at the same time, keeping them from hurting others.
