A Camdenton man has been arrested with a bomb in Camden County. According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop around 3am. The suspect vehicle accelerated and sped away, striking a mailbox before eventually stopping. While searching the vehicle, the deputy found a scale and a white crystalline substance, then spotted what appeared to be an explosive device. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded with their bomb squad and rendered the pipe bomb safe. The 31-year old suspect was arrested for driving on a suspended license. His identity is being withheld pending the filing of additional charges. Earlier this week two officers in Joplin crashed when suspects they were chasing threw two bombs at their vehicle.