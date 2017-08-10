News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Suspect Captured in Camden County With Bomb in Vehicle

By Leave a Comment

camden county sheriff

A Camdenton man has been arrested with a bomb in Camden County.  According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop around 3am.  The suspect vehicle accelerated and sped away, striking a mailbox before eventually stopping.  While searching the vehicle, the deputy found a scale and a white crystalline substance, then spotted what appeared to be an explosive device.  The Missouri Highway Patrol responded with their bomb squad and rendered the pipe bomb safe.  The 31-year old suspect was arrested for driving on a suspended license.  His identity is being withheld pending the filing of additional charges.  Earlier this week two officers in Joplin crashed when suspects they were chasing threw two bombs at their vehicle.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.