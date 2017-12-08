A Jefferson City man has been charged in connection to an attempted armed robbery in Osage Beach. 33-year old Adam McNally was taken into custody without incident Wednesday after police say he confessed to trying to rob the McDonald’s off of KK. It’s believed that McNally was using a vehicle owned by Travis Dale and traced to the residence off of Baydy Peak, leading to a standoff Tuesday night. Dale was taken into custody that evening and as of the last update, was still being held on outstanding warrants. McNally is charged with first-degree attempted robbery.