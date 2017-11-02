A 23-year-old Boonville man charged with attempted child kidnapping in Miller County is taken
into custody in Howard County. Derek Allen Bruce had been wanted in connection to the alleged
incident which, reportedly, happened on or about August 22nd of this year. Bruce also has
other open cases in Howard and Cooper counties dealing with his status as a registered sexual
offender. Bond for Bruce on the Miller County charge is set at $100-thousand with a stipulation
requiring GPS monitoring should he bond out.
