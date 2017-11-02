News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping Captured

A 23-year-old Boonville man charged with attempted child kidnapping in Miller County is taken

into custody in Howard County. Derek Allen Bruce had been wanted in connection to the alleged

incident which, reportedly, happened on or about August 22nd of this year. Bruce also has

other open cases in Howard and Cooper counties dealing with his status as a registered sexual

offender. Bond for Bruce on the Miller County charge is set at $100-thousand with a stipulation

requiring GPS monitoring should he bond out.

 

