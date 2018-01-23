News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Suspect in Fatal DWI Due in Court

12-28-17 DELILAH TAYLOR

The case of a Kansas City woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal drunken driving accident on December 16th is scheduled to return to the courtroom today. 42-year-old Delilah Taylor is being held on no bond for, allegedly, being behind the wheel crossing over the centerline on D-Road and striking a car head-on. The driver of the other car, 26-year-old Lauren Rubi of Camdenton, died from injuries suffered in the wreck. Taylor is also charged with DWI-death of another not a passenger and tampering with a motor vehicle. Taylor is being represented by the public defender’s office.

