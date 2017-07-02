Anxious moments on the Lake near the 1.5 milemark of the Glaize Arm as an overloaded boat is swamped sending several people into the water. That’s according to reports from the highway patrol indicating that it happened around 9:30 Saturday night when the operator of the boat throttled down. All 12 of the passengers were rescued without injury from the water. Otherwise, as of Sunday afternoon, only two other incidents have been reported…a grounding near the 17-milemark of the main channel when rough water pushed a boat into a rocky area of the shore causing extensive damage, and a pontoon boat also near the 17-milemark striking an offshore motorboat which was docked in the area…no injuries were reported.