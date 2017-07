A popular Lake Area tourist destination will close its doors under its current moniker to be re-branded under the Margaritaville style. Tan-Tar-A Resort, in Osage Beach, has reportedly been acquired by Driftwood Acquisitions and Development…a privately¬† held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of hotel assets.¬† DAD is partnering with Sefira Capital based in Miami for the acquisition. Margaritaville, inspired by Jimmy Buffett, is the leading lifestyle escapism name and will re-brand the current Tan-Tar-A which WILL keep the Tan-Tar-A name. The 500-room resort at Lake of the Ozarks will remain open during the transition.