Tan-Tar-A Sold —Margaritaville On It’s Way! (Tan-Tar-A Name to Remain Same)

A popular Lake Area tourist destination will close its doors under its current moniker to be re-branded under the Margaritaville style. Tan-Tar-A Resort, in Osage Beach, has reportedly been acquired by Driftwood Acquisitions and Development…a privately  held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and development of hotel assets.  DAD is partnering with Sefira Capital based in Miami for the acquisition. Margaritaville, inspired by Jimmy Buffett, is the leading lifestyle escapism name and will re-brand the current Tan-Tar-A which WILL keep the Tan-Tar-A name. The 500-room resort at Lake of the Ozarks will remain open during the transition.

