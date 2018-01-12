It looks like state employees may soon be driving fewer vehicles. A task force charged with finding and cutting waste in the state’s fleet management system recommends reducing the vehicle pool by over 30 vehicles. The task force estimates that would save the state over $520,000. Other recommendations affect the University of Missouri system, where the committee says that simple policy changes could save as much as $2 million. The Task Force on Fleet Management was convened under the auspices of the nonpartisan Hawthorn Foundation and included representatives from both the public and private sectors.