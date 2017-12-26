News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Tax Bill Deadline Approaching

If you own any real estate or personal property in the Lake Area and you haven’t done so already, you’re down to the final week to “pay the piper” or face monetary penalties. Real estate and personal property bills were sent out, for the most part, in early November with a deadline to pay up by the end of business on the 31st. With that day falling on Sunday, that means you have until the end of business on Friday to make good on paying. Those who live in Morgan County can take advantage of paying in person, at the collector’s office in the courthouse, on Saturday. The office will be open all day, 8:30-4:30, to accommodate procrastinators who want to slip in just under the deadline. You might also be able to pay online depending on which county you live in. And if you did not receive your tax bill in the mail…? Well, you’re still responsible for paying before the deadline.

