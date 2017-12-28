With the personal property tax deadline looming, Lake Area residents have plenty of opportunities to make good on paying. If you live or own in Camden County, you can take advantage of a 24-hour drop box set up at the courthouse or pay online…as long as you have the payment in by the December 31st deadline. In Miller County, Collector Bill Harvey says, if you can’t get into the office to pay by the deadline, you do have a little bit of a reprieve.

And in Morgan County, the collector’s office will be open normal hours, this Saturday, from 8:30-4:30 to accommodate the last minute rush. Those who don’t get their payments in on time will be hit up with late fees.