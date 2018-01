The state collected more tax money in the last year than they did in the previous fiscal year, according to the office of the state budget director. Individual income tax collections rose by more than 2% from $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion. Overall general revenue collections are up by more than 4%. Corporations paid more taxes for the month of December (a 45% increase) as well as on the year as a whole, up from $179 million to $227 million.