Missouri set a new tourism record last year. Nearly 42 million people visited Missouri, generating around 16 1/2 billion dollars. The Tri-County Lodging Association has set their advertising budget for this year, hoping to help break that record. They plan to budget around 1.6 million dollars to spend on lake area advertising, including $94,150 in television ads, $376,396 in internet ads, and $98,438 in magazine ads. A recent study showed that, for every dollar the TCLA spends in advertising, they bring $198 back to the lake area.