News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

TCLA Sets 2017 Advertising Budget

By Leave a Comment

 lake ozark sign

Missouri set a new tourism record last year. Nearly 42 million people visited Missouri, generating around 16 1/2 billion dollars. The Tri-County Lodging Association has set their advertising budget for this year, hoping to help break that record. They plan to budget around 1.6 million dollars to spend on lake area advertising, including $94,150 in television ads, $376,396 in internet ads, and $98,438 in magazine ads. A recent study showed that, for every dollar the TCLA spends in advertising, they bring $198 back to the lake area.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.