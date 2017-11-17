Today we continue our series of stories on the increased number of child abuse and neglect cases being reported around the lake area. We’ve told you how interaction between kids and law enforcement have made them more comfortable to come forward. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says another reason for the increase in reports has to be technology.

NEWS-11-17-17 Louie Gregoire Abuse Reports - 17th November 2017

Gregoire adds that those tips can be left anonymously, and that the sheriff’s office investigates EVERY report they receive.

NEWS-11-17-17 Louie Gregoire Investigate - 17th November 2017

You can email tips to the Miller County Sheriff as well. That address is tips@millercountysheriff.com.