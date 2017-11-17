News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Technology Helping Abused Children

Louie Gregoire

Today we continue our series of stories on the increased number of child abuse and neglect cases being reported around the lake area.  We’ve told you how interaction between kids and law enforcement have made them more comfortable to come forward.  Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says another reason for the increase in reports has to be technology.

Gregoire adds that those tips can be left anonymously, and that the sheriff’s office investigates EVERY report they receive.

You can email tips to the Miller County Sheriff as well. That address is tips@millercountysheriff.com.

