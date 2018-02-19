News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Teen Accused of Driving Off in Patrol Car Due in Court

audrey milam

A Lake Ozark area teen accused of driving off in a patrol car while handcuffed is due back in court this week.  Audrey Milam was handcuffed and placed in the cruiser after a traffic stop near Eldon last July.  While the deputy was questioning other people in Milam’s vehicle, Milam allegedly maneuvered into the front seat of the cruiser and drove off.  She’s charged with multiple counts and cases, including resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle.  She’s scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

