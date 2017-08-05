A temporary boil advisory for Passover Rd, the area South of Hwy 54 is currently in effect.

The pressure control for that area had issues during the early morning hours and water pressure got low enough for an advisory to be issued.

A Boil Advisory is a cautionary suggestion to boil water, not an actual “Boil Order”. Boil Advisories are issued for water systems when there is concern that a problem exists, but it has not yet been confirmed.

Water testing is currently being done. This Boil Advisory will remain in effect until water sample results are received back from the lab. This takes a minimum of 24 hours. An update will be issued for this incident tomorrow morning, August 6, by 9 AM.

For more information on Boil Advisories from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, visit their site at www.dn.mo.gov, or the link provided.