Thirty One Offenders Sentenced to DOC

Thirty-one offenders convicted in Camden County have been sentenced to time in the Department of Corrections.  Camden County Prosecutor Michael Gilley says the most recent list involves people sentenced in October and November.  Twenty of those offenders involved drug-related crimes.

 

Anthony Dean Sanders was sentenced to seven years for statutory rape.

Robert Taylor received a 15 year sentence for first-degree statutory sodomy.

Danna Marie White was sentenced to five years on a drug charge and a single count of endangering a child.

Robert Andrew Jones was given a four year sentence for drug possession and child abuse.

