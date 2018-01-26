News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Three Area Residents Hurt in Boone County Crash

Three lake area residents are probably considering themselves lucky despite being injured in a crash in Boone County.  61-year old Pege Maasen of Versailles was driving on U.S. 63 when the vehicle went off the road, crossing another street and hitting a rock embankment.  The wild ride didn’t end there, though.  The Highway Patrol says the car ramped off the rocks, going airborne and flying across a creek.  It hit the bank on the opposite side and landed in the water.  Maasen suffered minor injuries while two passengers, 86-year old Daniel Sanders and 85-year old Sylvia Sanders, both of Sunrise Beach, were taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries.

