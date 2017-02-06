News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Three Arrested By HP

By Leave a Comment

 HighwayPatrol

Three people were arrested by the highway patrol in the lake area over the weekend, 28 year old Blake Stewart of Osage Beach, 53 year old Michael Flynn of Camdenton and 42 year old Angela Isbell of Roach. Stewart was picked up in Camden County Friday night, just before 9 o’clock, for Driving Without a Seatbelt, a Child Restraint violation, and Driving While Revoked. Flynn was arrested in Camden County for a Lake Ozark Warrant for Failure to appear for Failing to Register his Motor Vehicle and Isbell was taken to the Camden County jail Saturday night around 7:30 for Failure to Display Valid Plates, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

