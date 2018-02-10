A busy week coming up with the boards of aldermen in Osage Beach, Lake Ozark and Laurie all scheduled to be back in session. Highlighting business in Osage Beach will be discussion on a State Block Grant agreement for the Lee C. Fine taxiway project and trash pickup options within the city. In Lake Ozark, highlighting the agenda is discussion on the city’s 2017 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and an executive session to deal with personnel. And in Laurie, the board will be updated on the future of the post office and a bond issue. All three meetings are scheduled to begin at 6pm…Tuesday in Lake Ozark and Laurie, and on Thursday in Osage Beach.