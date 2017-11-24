News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Three Holiday Fatalities Reported Statewide So Far

It’s not been a happy holiday for a few families across the state.  The Highway Patrol reports that three people have been killed in traffic accidents since Wednesday.  Two died in the same accident in Webster County Wednesday night.  The third victim was killed last night in a crash in Ripley County.  There have been several accidents reported since the holiday accounting period began Wednesday.  Other than the fatalities, a handful have involved serious injuries, while most have had resulted in no injuries, or only minor to moderate injury.

