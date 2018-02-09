Highway Patrol Troopers cited three lake area drivers for driving while intoxicated Thursday.

22-year old Ashley Dollard of Gravois Mills was stopped in Boone County just before 12:30 Thursday morning. She faces a DWI-prior offender charge and speeding.

53-year old Lisa Logan of Eldon was taken to the Cole County jail just after 5:00 Thursday evening, cited for DWI and failure to drive on the right side of the road.

34-year old Michael Allen of Linn Creek was taken to the Boone County jail a little after 11:30 Thursday night for DWI.