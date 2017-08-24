A two-vehicle accident in Miller County sends three Lake Are residents to the emergency room…one with serious injuries. The highway patrol says it happened just before 2:45 Thursday afternoon on Highway-54 at Route-U when 31-year-old Felicia Wright, from Camdenton, turned into the path of 65-year-old Steven Hoxeng of Macks Creek. Wright was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital. Hoxeng and his passenger, 61-year-old Rebecca Hoxeng, were treated for minor-to-moderate injuries at Lake Regional. All three had been wearing seat belts at the time.