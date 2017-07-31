The search is on for, what is believed to be, three runaways from Camdenton. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says Kaitlyn Butler was reported as missing during the early morning hours of Sunday. The 15-year-old had last been seen at McDonalds in Camdenton with a group of friends on Saturday. Butler may be with two other missing juveniles identified as 17-year-old Dominic Hurt-Vogele and 15-year-old Mackenzie Littleworth. Butler is described as 5’3”, 119 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The missing teenagers may be in a white Nissan Altima with front end damage. Anyone with information on the teenagers or the car should contact local law enforcement.