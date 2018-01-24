Three people from Illinois are in custody after trying to break into a Lake Ozark home early Tuesday morning. The Camden County Sheriff’s office received a call around midnight that someone was entering a home on Ginger Road, but the suspects had fled after seeing people in the house. Using a description of the vehicle provided by the alleged victims, deputies initiated a traffic stop. After further investigation, they took two adults and a minor into custody. Colton Allen Sphar of Cowden, Illinois and Dalton Lee Allen of Shelbyville, Illinois are both facing charges of first-degree burglary. The juvenile with them was taken to the Camden County juvenile justice center. It’s believed the men had recently been fired from a local contracting firm and were breaking in to try to steal several thousand dollars in cash.