Three People in Custody After Attempted Break-in

Colton SpharDalton Allen

Three people from Illinois are in custody after trying to break into a Lake Ozark home early Tuesday morning.  The Camden County Sheriff’s office received a call around midnight that someone was entering a home on Ginger Road, but the suspects had fled after seeing people in the house.  Using a description of the vehicle provided by the alleged victims, deputies initiated a traffic stop.  After further investigation, they took two adults and a minor into custody.  Colton Allen Sphar of Cowden, Illinois and Dalton Lee Allen of Shelbyville, Illinois are both facing charges of first-degree burglary.  The juvenile with them was taken to the Camden County juvenile justice center.  It’s believed the men had recently been fired from a local contracting firm and were breaking in to try to steal several thousand dollars in cash.

