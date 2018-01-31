News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Three School Boards Meet Thursday

Three area school boards will be holding meetings Thursday.

 

The Camdenton R-3 board will meet in special session at 4pm to discuss stakeholder engagement in their strategic plan.  Most of that meeting is expected to be in executive session. That meeting will be in the Administration Building.

 

The Morgan County R-2 board is also expected to go into executive session when they meet at 6pm to discuss legal action pertaining to hiring, firing, discipline, or promotion of employees.  They’ll meet in the Middle School Library.

 

School of the Osage will meet at 6pm in the Heritage Building to talk about design updates, long-range facilities plans, facility updates, utility usage, and the Miller County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

