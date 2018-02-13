News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

“Time to Get to Work” on LOREDC Housing Plan

Jeana Woods

The blueprint has been developed…now it’s time to really get down to work to make it happen.The Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council, or LOREDC, continues its work with several entities to accomplish a longtime goal which, in turn, would translate to an expanded economic base for the entire tri-county area. LOREDC President Jeana Woods, who also serves as City Administrator in Osage Beach, says the housing study has been completed and now the real work begins…

      NEWS-2-13-18 LOREDC Housing - 13th February 2018

 

Workforce housing and the expanded trickle-down effect on the overall economic base have been identified as top priorities for the tri-county area. Camdenton City Administrator Jeff Hancock and Sunrise Beach City Planner Roger Corbin served as co-chairs for the housing study committee.

 

