There’s no need to feel guilty about enjoying your holiday feast. A common holiday myth is that the average American gains 10-15 pounds between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Anita Marlay from Lake Regional says that’s a misnomer.
Marlay is a registered dietician in the cardiopulmonary rehab department. She says the key to healthy holiday eating is managing your portions,keep them small,and keep them simple.
Marlay also says you shouldn’t wait for the big feast to start eating. She recommends starting the day with a healthy breakfast to control your appetite and help you eat less when the turkey is ready.
