There’s no need to feel guilty about enjoying your holiday feast. A common holiday myth is that the average American gains 10-15 pounds between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Anita Marlay from Lake Regional says that’s a misnomer.

NEWS-11-22-17 Anita Marlay Weight - 22nd November 2017

Marlay is a registered dietician in the cardiopulmonary rehab department. She says the key to healthy holiday eating is managing your portions,keep them small,and keep them simple.

NEWS-11-22-17 Anita Marlay Simple - 22nd November 2017

Marlay also says you shouldn’t wait for the big feast to start eating. She recommends starting the day with a healthy breakfast to control your appetite and help you eat less when the turkey is ready.