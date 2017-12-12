News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Tips to Avoid Becoming a Burglary Victim This Holiday Season

By Leave a Comment

Louie Gregoire

Tis the season to become a victim if you don’t take some extra precautions. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says burglary calls double this time of year, mainly when the occupants go out of town on a trip for the holidays. Gregoire says one of the most effective ways to protect your property is to let others who can be trusted know of your plans…

      NEWS-12-12-17 Holiday Tips - 12th December 2017

 

Other tips to protect your property include leaving your porch lights on or set up some cameras. Another obvious tip is to wait until you return home before you post any pictures of your trip on social media.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.