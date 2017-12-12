Tis the season to become a victim if you don’t take some extra precautions. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says burglary calls double this time of year, mainly when the occupants go out of town on a trip for the holidays. Gregoire says one of the most effective ways to protect your property is to let others who can be trusted know of your plans…

NEWS-12-12-17 Holiday Tips - 12th December 2017

Other tips to protect your property include leaving your porch lights on or set up some cameras. Another obvious tip is to wait until you return home before you post any pictures of your trip on social media.