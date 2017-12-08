News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Track Upgrades, LCTC Tuition Rates Highlight Camdenton R-III Agenda

camdenton r3 school

The Camdenton R-III School Board is expected to approve money for upgrades to an athletic facility when they meet next week.  The board will vote on a bid for track repairs, resurfacing, and restriping at Bob Shore Stadium.  The upgrades are expected to cost just shy of $89,000 as part of a bid from United Sport System.  The board’s also expected to approve a $25 tuition increase for students attending the Lake Career and Technical Center.  The proposal would raise the rates to $912.50 per semester — $1,825 per year.  The school board meets Monday evening at 5:30.

