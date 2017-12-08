The Camdenton R-III School Board is expected to approve money for upgrades to an athletic facility when they meet next week. The board will vote on a bid for track repairs, resurfacing, and restriping at Bob Shore Stadium. The upgrades are expected to cost just shy of $89,000 as part of a bid from United Sport System. The board’s also expected to approve a $25 tuition increase for students attending the Lake Career and Technical Center. The proposal would raise the rates to $912.50 per semester — $1,825 per year. The school board meets Monday evening at 5:30.