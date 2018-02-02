Missouri high schools have a chance to help teach teens safe driving habits at limited cost this summer. The Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division and the Cape Girardeau Police are offering the opportunity for students to attend Traction Conferences in June and July. Traction is a three-day training program for up to 12 drivers and two advisors. It’s designed to give teenagers tips to help them take an active role in preventing distracted or impaired driving. Under this program, hotel rooms and meals will be provided at no cost for the participants. Schools only need to pay a $100 registration fee and the cost of transportation to get to the conference. There are three Traction conferences scheduled: June 3-5 in Springfield, July 22-24 in Cape Girardeau, and July 26-28 in Columbia. For information or to register, go to motraction.com.