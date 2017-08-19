We’ve all been in the situation before…roll up to a red light and have to sit longer than anticipated because of the traffic signal mis-cycling. It happens and it has MoDOT urging caution especially for the next couple of weekends, Shootout and Labor Day, which will bring a heavy volume of traffic to the Lake Area. MoDOT area engineer Bob Lynch says, if all goes according to plans, censors in the pavement leading up to traffic signals are responsible for setting the time you will sit at intersections…

NEWS-081917-TRAFFIC SIGNALS - 19th August 2017

Lynch goes on to say, if you come across a traffic signal not cycling correctly, you can report the problem to local law enforcement or to MoDOT (888-ASK-MODOT).