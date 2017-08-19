News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Traffic Signals on the Blink

By Leave a Comment

modot

We’ve all been in the situation before…roll up to a red light and have to sit longer than anticipated because of the traffic signal mis-cycling. It happens and it has MoDOT urging caution especially for the next couple of weekends, Shootout and Labor Day, which will bring a heavy volume of traffic to the Lake Area. MoDOT area engineer Bob Lynch says, if all goes according to plans, censors in the pavement leading up to traffic signals are responsible for setting the time you will sit at intersections…

      NEWS-081917-TRAFFIC SIGNALS - 19th August 2017

Lynch goes on to say, if you come across a traffic signal not cycling correctly, you can report the problem to local law enforcement or to MoDOT (888-ASK-MODOT).

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.