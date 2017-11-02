News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Traffic Stop Leads to Foot Pursuit

What started as a traffic stop led to a foot pursuit and search in the Malibu Road area of Osage Beach.  The Highway Patrol pulled a vehicle over around 1:30 at Rapid Robert’s at the intersection of Osage Beach Parkway and Malibu. A store employee tells KRMS there were three people in the vehicle, two men and woman.  The woman came into the gas station and briefly locked herself in the restroom.  The driver of the vehicle was arrested and reportedly a gun was found inside the car.  A vial of some material may also have been found in the restroom at the gas station. A third suspect, a white male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, fled the scene on foot.  Park rangers, a K-9 unit, and aerial search units were called in to look for him.  Law enforcement was reportedly going door-to-door after the man ran south toward the lake. The Highway Patrol tells KRMS they are not sure why the man ran from the scene or if he was armed.  As of our last update, the suspect had not been captured.

