A new task force started through state legislation will be hosting their first meeting in Jefferson City today. The 21st Century Missouri Transportation System Task Force will evaluate the current condition of the state’s transportation system and funding levels to make recommendations to the state. The 23-person group will include MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna who will give a funding overview for the committee at their meeting today, which will be in House Hearing Room 3 at the Capitol from 1-3 p.m.