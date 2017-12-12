The final in a series of task force meetings being used to come up with a new funding stream to finance transportation needs, statewide, unfolds in Columbia Wednesday afternoon. The task force will take public comment and then prepare a final report to be submitted to the general assembly. MoDOT area engineer Bob Lynch says several key players from around the state were appointed to the task force and handed the responsibility of figuring out a solution to the funding problem…

Lynch also says what, if any, solutions come out of the task force meetings is anybody’s guess. Ideas that have been tossed about in the past include toll roads and hiking the gas tax in Missouri which is one of the lowest in the country. The task force meeting Wednesday afternoon in Columbia begins at 1:00 at the Stoney Creek Inn.