Treatment courts in Camden County are up and running. The county has launched DWI and Drug Courts to help treat, rather than just punish, offenders. Assistant Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham says it’s an approach designed to reduce recidivism and save money.

NEWS-12-28-17 Caleb Cunningham Approach - 28th December 2017

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller says the system is not designed for first time offenders, but rather for those who show signs of a continuing problem for which they need help.

NEWS-12-28-17 Heather Miller - 28th December 2017

The DWI Court held their first session last Friday. Costs of the programs are covered through grants and expenses paid by the offenders. The treatment court concept has been in practice in Missouri for 25 years. Camden County officials have been working about a year to get theirs started.