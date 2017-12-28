News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Treatment Courts Up and Running in Camden County

Treatment courts in Camden County are up and running.  The county has launched DWI and Drug Courts to help treat, rather than just punish, offenders.  Assistant Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham says it’s an approach designed to reduce recidivism and save money.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller says the system is not designed for first time offenders, but rather for those who show signs of a continuing problem for which they need help.

The DWI Court held their first session last Friday.  Costs of the programs are covered through grants and expenses paid by the offenders.  The treatment court concept has been in practice in Missouri for 25 years.  Camden County officials have been working about a year to get theirs started.

