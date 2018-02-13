News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Trial Date Set for Morgan County Man Accused of Molestation, Sodomy

THOMAS GARCIA

A former Rocky Mount area man will stand trial later this year on several felony sex-related charges in Morgan County. The charges against 38-year-old Thomas Edward Garcia, Senior, date back to December 2012, January 2017 and June 2017. Garcia, Senior, is charged with one class-A count of first-degree child molestation, one count of statutory rape-sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 14, one count of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, one count of statutory sodomy and one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a victim under the age of 12. Garcia has been held since being charged on a $350-thousand bond…his case is scheduled for a jury trial in late May.

