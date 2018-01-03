If you’re too busy to make it to any of the Eagle Days events this weekend, you’ll have another chance to check out some of the presentations next week. Truman Lake Eagle Day will take place on Saturday, January 13th at the visitor center. They’ll have live eagle programs in the theater presented by the Dickerson Park Zoo, along with a “snakes alive” presentation, children’s activities, information booths, a refurbished display of the Parker watercolor paintings, other art projects, information videos, and more throughout the day. Events kick-off at 8:30 in the morning and last until 4pm.