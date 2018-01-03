News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Truman Eagle Day Next Weekend

By Leave a Comment

If you’re too busy to make it to any of the Eagle Days events this weekend, you’ll have another chance to check out some of the presentations next week.  Truman Lake Eagle Day will take place on Saturday, January 13th at the visitor center. They’ll have live eagle programs in the theater presented by the Dickerson Park Zoo, along with a “snakes alive” presentation, children’s activities, information booths, a refurbished display of the Parker watercolor paintings, other art projects, information videos, and more throughout the day.  Events kick-off at 8:30 in the morning and last until 4pm.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.