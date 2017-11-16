A Miller County teen is seriously injured after crashing her truck on Woods Road. 19-year old April Schoenfield of Tuscumbia was taken to Capital Region Hospital after she failed to negotiate a 90-degree turn. Her vehicle went off the road and rolled down an embankment before hitting a tree. The Highway Patrol report indicates that she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the crash site near Saline Road.