A 20-year old from Tuscumbia faces charges after a one-car accident early Sunday in Cole County. The vehicle driven by Kendra Vaughan went off the road and hit a concrete traffic barrier. 20-year old Amy McDonald of Holts Summit ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Vaughan was charged with DWI resulting in injury, failure to stay on the right half of the road, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.