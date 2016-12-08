An early morning traffic wreck, on Wednesday, takes the life of a Tuscumbia woman. Highway Patrol reports indicate that it happened on Route-A, east of Mount Zion in Miller County, when the car driven by 32-year-old Rebecca Drum traveled off the road. Drum overcorrected sending the car off the opposite side of the road before overturning. Drum was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.