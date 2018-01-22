News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two Accidents, Handful of Arrests for Highway Patrol

A fairly quiet and routine weekend in the Lake Area for the highway patrol. The patrol reported two traffic crashes. The first happened early Friday night on Highway-87 in Miller County. In it, three people, including a two-year-old girl, were sent to the emergency room for treatment of minor injuries. The second happened on Route F in Camden County Sunday.  A 17-year old girl received minor injuries.

The highway patrol also reported five arrests for the weekend…three happening on Saturday…two charged with DWI while the other had been wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for skipping court and for not maintaining insurance. The two arrests reported on Sunday saw an Osage Beach man picked up on a misdemeanor warrant and new charges for possession of paraphernalia and speeding, and a Sunrise Beach man picked up for marijuana and paraphernalia possession as well as traffic offenses and knowingly possessing illegal contraband in a jail. A Dixon man was arrested in Miller County just after midnight for careless & imprudent driving and DWI persistent offender

