News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Arrested After Morgan County Search Warrant

By Leave a Comment

morgan county sheriff

Two people were arrested last week for drugs and theft of a firearm. Morgan County Deputies searched a home on Beautyview Lane in Gravois Mills on January 31st and, while there, they discovered over 14 grams of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun. Christopher Closterman and Heather Johnson were in the residence at the time the search warrant was issued. They were both taken to the Morgan County Adult Detention Center. Johnson and Closterman were both charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance except 35 Grams of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid, while Closterman was also charged with stealing a firearm. Both bonds were set at $50,000, 10% cash or surety.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.