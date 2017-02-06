Two people were arrested last week for drugs and theft of a firearm. Morgan County Deputies searched a home on Beautyview Lane in Gravois Mills on January 31st and, while there, they discovered over 14 grams of methamphetamine and a stolen handgun. Christopher Closterman and Heather Johnson were in the residence at the time the search warrant was issued. They were both taken to the Morgan County Adult Detention Center. Johnson and Closterman were both charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance except 35 Grams of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoid, while Closterman was also charged with stealing a firearm. Both bonds were set at $50,000, 10% cash or surety.