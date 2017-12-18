News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two Arrested After Pursuit in Miller County

A vehicle pursuit which started late Monday (12/18/2017) morning in Miller County comes to an end with two suspects fleeing on foot before being taken into custody. Sergeant Scott White, with the highway patrol, says the initial report indicates that the pursuit started in the area of Meads Flats with the suspect vehicle stopping near the intersection of Catrock Road and Aztec. The subjects then took off on foot and ran across Highway-54. Canine units were called to the scene and tracked the suspects who were taken into custody. At the current time, it’s not known why the subjects were being pulled over in the first place. Assisting the highway patrol were officers from the Miller County Sheriff’s Department and the Eldon Police Department. KRMS News will update the story when more information is released by the highway patrol.

 

