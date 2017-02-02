News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two Arrested in Camden Co. For Stealing County Property

Two people are behind bars after stealing Camden County property. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Wolf Pen Hollow for a dispute between a landlord and a former tenant. The tenant was attempting to retrieve some of their property left at the home. Upon arrival, deputies found numerous road signs that had been stolen from Camden County roadways. An 18 year old female and a 17 year old male were taken into custody for the crime. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says that, while this crime may seem minor, it’s a major safety issue.

