News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Arrested in Connection to Thefts From Possibly More Than 200 Vehicles in Camden County

By Leave a Comment

Phillip Wayne CarterAustin Glen Tabor

Two 20-year-olds from Richland are taken into custody over the weekend being accused of, possibly, pilfering items from more than 200 vehicles in Camden County. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says a report of a disturbance on Lake Park was received during the early-morning hours on Saturday. Upon arrival, Austin Glen Tabor and Phillip Wayne Carter were both arrested. Tabor is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana, two counts of felony stealing, and two misdemeanor counts of stealing…his bond was set at $2-thousand cash-only. Carter is charged with one felony count of stealing, felony receiving stolen property, and four counts of misdemeanor stealing…his bond was set at $3-thousand cash-only. More arrests are pending.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.