Two 20-year-olds from Richland are taken into custody over the weekend being accused of, possibly, pilfering items from more than 200 vehicles in Camden County. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says a report of a disturbance on Lake Park was received during the early-morning hours on Saturday. Upon arrival, Austin Glen Tabor and Phillip Wayne Carter were both arrested. Tabor is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana, two counts of felony stealing, and two misdemeanor counts of stealing…his bond was set at $2-thousand cash-only. Carter is charged with one felony count of stealing, felony receiving stolen property, and four counts of misdemeanor stealing…his bond was set at $3-thousand cash-only. More arrests are pending.