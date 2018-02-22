A Richland man faces charges in connection to, allegedly, leaving the scene of a traffic accident. The highway patrol report indicates that 29-year-old Kenneth Lintz was arrested around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. Lintz is charged, according to the highway patrol, with felony driving revoked, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a motor vehicle crash. Lintz was taken to the Camden County Jail.

A Jefferson City man is serving at least 24 hours in the Miller County jail after being arrested by the Highway Patrol. 28-year old Collin Blevins is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with evidence. He was arrested just before 7 o’clock Wednesday night and placed on a 24-hour hold.